Fortinet acquires security automation provider CyberSponse

Fortinet, a vendor of cybersecurity products, has acquired CyberSponse, makers of a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform based in Arlington, Virginia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

A growing component within cybersecurity strategies, SOAR platforms enable organizations to collect data on security threats from across a distributed network, correlate information, and then automatically respond to security events without human intervention.

The deal is meant to help Fortinet extend automation and incident response capabilities across its portfolio, including within its FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM and FortiGate security products. The CyberSponse SOAR platform is already integrated into Fortinet's Security Fabric.

"The growing number of security tools being deployed by enterprises have introduced operational complexities that make organizations more vulnerable to breaches," said Fortinet CEO Ken Xie. "With the integration of CyberSponse's powerful SOAR platform into the Fortinet Security Fabric, we will offer customers accelerated incident response and the ability to standardize and scale processes that will enhance security posture and reduce business risk and associated costs."

Fortinet competes with Palo Alto Networks, Checkpoint, and Cisco among others. The company has acquired a total of 13 companies to date including 3Crowd Technologies, IntruGuard, IPLocks, Bradford Networks, Zonefox, and most recently, enSilo.

