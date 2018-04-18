Fortinet Security Fabric merges with IBM Threat Management system

IBM and Fortinet have expanded their strategic relationship by bringing the capabilities of their security offerings together.

At the RSA conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, IBM announced the launch of the IBM X-Force Threat Management Services system (XFTM).

XFTM, with the assistance of IBM's Resilient Incident Response Platform (IRP) -- which has recently been upgraded with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (AI) capabilities -- is designed for enterprise players who wish to securely manage the "360-degree life cycle" of products.

The platform brings together clients, IBM security personnel, on-site staff, the X-Force Protection Platform security alert engine, and the IBM supercomputer Watson unit.

The overall aim of the new solution is to improve product security by eradicating fragmented approaches and by managing security alerts, threat detection, and compliance with one platform.

Fortinet has signed on as a partner of XFTM. In a blog post, the cybersecurity firm said that Fortinet and IBM have been strategic partners for years and that the combination of Fortinet and IBM technologies "further strengthens that relationship."

The new partnership brings together the Fortinet Security Fabric security solution which combines multi-cloud, endpoints, email and web application security on one platform with assistance from FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence research to IBM's XFTM.

"This new partnership allows us to further provide mutual customers with unprecedented threat insight, attack detection and prevention, and an integrated defense-in-depth strategy that is able to seamlessly span across an organization's entire attack surface," Fortinet says. "This new IBM Security -- Fortinet partnership delivers a true security transformation strategy to deliver unmatched expertise, real-time intelligence, and high-performance tools designed to address even the most complex management requirements."

In related news at the RSA conference, IBM announced the launch of the Adversarial Robustness Toolbox, an open-source repository containing threat and attack data as well as defense system frameworks designed for the protection of artificial intelligence systems.

