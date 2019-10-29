Fortinet acquires enSilo in endpoint security portfolio push

Cybersecurity: Cyber arm of GCHQ fights more than 600 attacks in 12 months The NCSC annual report reveals the number of incidents it has had to help organisations deal with in the past 12 months - and points to nation-state hackers as a major source.

Fortinet has announced the acquisition of enSilo with the aim of improving the firm's endpoint cybersecurity solutions.

On Monday, the Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company said the deal, now complete, will result in enSilo's endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology merging with Fortinet's existing FortiSIEM platform.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, enSilo offers technological solutions to the enterprise to protect its endpoints. The privately-held firm attempts to mitigate the risk of network compromise and data breaches through orchestrated automated threat detection, prevention, and incident response.

San Francisco-based enSilo has previously raised $57.5 million in funding over five rounds. Investors include Rembrandt Venture Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

"The combination of Fortinet and enSilo will be a powerful offering for enterprises and service providers of all sizes," Fortinet says. "The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet's powerful endpoint and network security solutions."

EnSilo's solutions will be integrated within FortiSIEM, as well as the FortiInsight UEBA data analytics platform and network access control system FortiNAC. As a previous partner, enSilo's offerings are also already compatible with the Fortinet Security Fabric framework.

In a blog post, Fortinet added that enSilo's technology should assist enterprises in managing not only the threat of data breaches but also by containing malware threats including ransomware before infection attempts succeed, improving compliance with regulations including GDPR.

"Together, enSilo and Fortinet share the commitment to solve customers' most difficult challenges and to protect the endpoint and their corresponding operations and data," Roy Katmor, CEO of enSilo said in a statement.

Fortinet has acquired a total of 12 companies to date including 3Crowd Technologies, IntruGuard, IPLocks, Bradford Networks, and Zonefox.

