Fortinet bolsters FortiOS with Zero Trust Network Access

Fortinet updated its FortiOS operating system with more than 300 new features including Zero Trust Network Access capabilities and tools to better secure networks and proliferating end points.

FortiOS 7.0 lands as Fortinet is aiming to create a platform that will cover data centers, clouds, edge computing end points and networks. Fortinet Security Fabric is powered by FortiOS.

Among the key updates:

Zero Trust Network Access for Remote Access and Application Control for FortiGate firewall customers. The Zero Trust set-up is designed to replace traditional VPNs and cut the attack surface by verifying the user and device for every application session.

Cloud-based SASE security as a service.

Self-healing SD-WAN tools with remediation tools that can adapt for passive application monitoring as well as various cloud deployments.

Security for 5G and LTE.

Adaptive cloud security to manage hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Network security tools to improve efficiency and integrate with FortiManager/FortiAnalyzer.

The FortiGuard security service with advanced tools for remote work.

Fortinet said FortiOS 7.0 will be available at the end of the first quarter.

Also: