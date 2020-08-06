Fortinet launches 4400F hyperscale data center, 5G firewall

Fortinet launched a network firewall designed for hyperscale data centers as well as 5G networks. The FortiGate 4400F highlights how the company is leveraging its NP7 network processor to expand its portfolio.

The company has said hyperscale data centers and cloud providers are a key market for it. The Fortigate 4400F is powered by NP7 and includes the following:

Carrier-grade network address translation to enable packet delivery networks, accelerates hardware and offers low latency for logging and audit trails.

Scale for security at 4G and 5G mobile and high capacity networks.

URL filtering and tools to secure additional services on networks.

FortiGate 4400F competes with offerings from Palo Alto Networks, Checkpoint, Cisco and Juniper.

According to Fortinet, the FortiGate 4400F also runs on its Fabric Management Center and FortiOS and is integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric, which includes FortiGuard services, proactive threat detection and virtual patching.