Free PDF download: Tech budgets 2020, a CXO's guide

As FY2019 winds down, business leaders will begin planning their fiscal year 2020 (1 Oct 2019-30 Sep 2020) and calendar year IT budgets. Where tech dollars should be allocated and how to best optimize budgets plans were the focus of a special report from ZDNet and TechRepublic. Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

In, "IT budgets 2020: How the money will be spent, and who will spend it," ZDNet's Charles McLellan reports on worldwide IT spending forecasts and how political and economic instability -- possibly even global recession -- will affect budget planning. While ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong focuses on four key areas where Australian businesses are predicted to spend their tech dollars in 2020 in the feature "Australian businesses seek value as global headwinds approach."

For this special feature, TechRepublic Premium, TechRepublic and ZDNet's sister site, surveyed professionals about their IT budget priorities, budget size, and corporate budget allocations for IT. The results of that research is summarized in the infographic "Research: 2020 IT budgets increase as priorities grow." In addition, TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome polled the TechRepublic CIO Jury to determine how IT budgets may shift in 2020. Read her results in the article "CIO Jury: IT budgets stagnant despite tech advancements, two thirds of tech leaders say."

Professionals wondering how strategic budgeting can advance organizations will find plenty of tips in both TechRepublic contributor Pat Gray's feature "Using the IT budgeting process to your advantage," and TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklet's article "Building your 2020 IT budget: Seven critical steps."

5G is here to stay, and TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen explores its role in budget planning in the article "Should 5G be in your 2020 IT budget?" In addition, TechRepublic's Macy Bayern delves into why artificial intelligence (AI) matters and how to convince stakeholders to budget for it in the article "How to add artificial intelligence to your 2020 IT budget."

Internet of Things (IoT) devices are gaining traction among enterprises, but to fully leverage the benefits of edge computing careful planning is needed. TechRepublic's James Sanders' discusses this topic further in "How to include edge computing into your 2020 IT budget." Readers can learn how to determine which hardware to include in their 2020 IT budgets and how to calculate their organization's hardware costs in TechRepublic's Kristin Lotze's feature "Hardware to consider adding to your 2020 IT budget."

