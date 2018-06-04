Fujitsu teams up with Vault Systems to go after government cloud

Fujitsu has partnered with Vault Systems to pitch cloud services at Australian government agencies.

Built upon Vault's protected-level ASD certified infrastructure, Fujitsu will offer software-, infrastructure-, backup-, and desktop-as-a-service to government users.

"Fujitsu will fully manage the platform in accordance with the relevant controls, software-as-a-service (SaaS) capability, service desk, and support for government customers," the company said.

Fujitsu touted its protected government desktop-as-a-service product as the first virtual desktop infrastructure run off an Australian-certified protected cloud.

"With Vault's ASD-certified cloud, we can guarantee that the Australian government's data stays protected on a sovereign cloud under Australian jurisdiction," said Vault Systems founder and CEO Rupert Taylor-Price.

In March last year, Vault Systems was among the first pair of vendors to gain protected-level ASD Certification, along with Sliced Tech.

Macquarie Government recieved its protected-level accreditation in September, and Microsoft gained its status in April this year.

Microsoft provides its ASD certified Azure and Office 365 offerings out of Canberra Data Centres, and has launched Azure Australia Central targeted towards government, financial services, and critical national infrastructure clients in Australia and New Zealand that are making the move to multi-cloud.

Dimension Data was the first overseas player awarded ASD certification for its cloud offering in February.

