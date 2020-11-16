Fujitsu to develop supercomputer for AI research in Japan

Image: Fujitsu

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) Kashiwa Centre will be the home to Fujitsu's newest supercomputer system, which will be used to further assist in AI research and development by industry, government, and academia.

Dubbed as the "AI bridging green cloud infrastructure supercomputer", the new system will feature 120 4U Fujitsu Primergy GX2570 servers, 11.2 petabytes of storage, two 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, and eight NVIDIA A100 high-end GPUs, and is expected to reach a peak performance of 19.3 petaflops.

This supercomputer will be used together with the AIST's existing Fujitsu-built AI bridging cloud infrastructure system (ABCI) that was launched in August 2018 and has since been used by the centre for AI processing by startup companies to general electrical appliance manufacturers.

"In response to rapidly increasing demand for AI R&D in industry, government, and academia, AIST will introduce a new AI bridging green cloud infrastructure system to bolster its existing ABCI, combining a high-performance computing system with a large-capacity storage system while following the basic structure of the ABCI," Fujitsu said.

Fujitsu added that it anticipates the system will be able to deliver theoretical peak performance of half-precision floating-point operations at 850 petaflops, as well as double-precision floating-point operations at 56.7 petaflops when its compute capacity is combined with ABCI.

"Fujitsu will continue to play a central role in contributing to the advancement of AI research and development in Japan through its involvement with the 'AI bridging green cloud infrastructure' project with the AIST, leveraging the knowledge acquired through the construction and operation of this system for new initiatives with a variety of stakeholders in industry, government, and academia," the Japanese conglomerate continued.

The new supercomputer system is scheduled to be launched during fiscal 2021.

Just last week, Fujitsu announced that Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) used its Fugaku supercomputer to achieve cancer gene analysis in less than a day, instead of months.

Fugaku was jointly developed by Japanese scientific research institute RIKEN and Fujitsu, and has already been used by researchers in Japan for various matters, including helping the country fight COVID-19.

