Fujitsu to redesign Singapore office to support flexible working in Singapore

Fujitsu has announced plans to reconfigure its Singapore office so that employees will have different spaces throughout the office to conduct casual face-to-face meetings, as well as for social interactions.

The company touted shuffling the office space will "empower staff for a more creative and productive experience, focused on communication and people-to-people interaction".

At the same time, the company said it will review and introduce solutions to further improve existing processes such as IT support, collaboration, project approvals, and introduce login methods that would not require a VPN. For instance, a new helpdesk tool will be rolled out to facilitate IT support for staff whether they are working remotely or in the office.

All 500 Singapore-based Fujitsu employees will also be given the option to spend up to 90% of their time working remotely under these new plans, with the company offering an allowance of up to SG$1,000 for all full-time employees to support their work-from-home needs.

Fujitsu said the new plans are part of what the company has dubbed as its "work life shift", a five-year campaign that aims to introduce new flexible working arrangements for staff, and was introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"An adaptive enterprise is critical to unlocking success, especially in uncertain times. Through Fujitsu's Work Life Shift initiatives in Singapore, we are reimagining working styles through technology and innovation, connecting people, and boosting collaboration," Fujitsu Asia president Motohiko Uno said.

"By incorporating the know-how gleaned from our internal learnings, we are better positioned to pivot from risk, add value and productivity, and enable companies in Singapore and Asia to be more agile and resilient."

Last July, the Japanese conglomerate said it would shut down half of its offices in Japan by the end of the fiscal year 2022 and enable approximately 80,000 Japan-based Fujitsu employees to begin to primarily work remotely, while also expand flexible working hours all Japan-based employees.

The company said it anticipates the changes will improve productivity but also enhance employee work-life balance.

