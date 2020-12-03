COVID-19 pandemic, remote work revamps IT investment priorities

working from home The future of business is remote Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world? Read More

Amid COVID-19 and the move to remote work, leading IT executives stepped up investments focused on collaboration and cloud as well as tools to gather feedback on employee experiences, according to a PwC and Qualtrics survey.

The study covered more than 200 CIOs, CTOs and IT executives at companies with at least 1,000 employees. PwC and Qualtrics also classified indexed leaders based on how much they invested in IT projects to support a distributed workforce.

According to PwC and Qualtrics, IT departments have been the silent superheroes during the COVID-19 pandemic and move to remote work.

At a high level, more than 65% of US-based IT executives said they expect at least a quarter of their workforce to work from home permanently. In addition, 85% of IT executives said that they are increasing investments in employee listening and feedback.

Keep in mind that Qualtrics focuses on employee and customer feedback and experiences, but the investment categories in the study are worth noting.

By project category, leading IT organizations invested heavily in security and privacy, cloud and customer and employee experience. The engagement and experience investments are designed to maintain revenue growth as well as culture in enterprises.

Here's a look at the investments made to support remote workers.

Leading organizations also stepped up investments for productivity and collaboration tools. Here's a breakdown of the investments by category.

Other key data points: