Galaxy Fold to begin sale in South Korea on Friday

Samsung Electronics will begin sales of the revamped Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone in South Korea on Friday, the company and local telcos announced.

The South Korean tech giant will offer the 5G version of the phone only and it will retail at 2.4 million won ($1,991) in its home country. It will come with 512GB internal memory and be available in silver and black. Carriers SK Telecom and KT began taking pre-orders on Thursday.

Samsung said in July that the Galaxy Fold would launch globally in September after it made improvements to the device in response to a failed rollout that occurred earlier this year. The failed rollout was due to review units of the Galaxy Fold being faulty, which caused worries over its display and the durability of its hinge.

After South Korea, the Galaxy Fold will begin sales in France, Germany, Singapore, the UK, and the US and will come in 4G LTE and 5G variations depending on the market, the company said.

The company said it applied a new polymer for the Galaxy Fold's display that is 50% thinner than the previous iteration.

The foldable phone sports a 7.3-inch AMOLED screen when opened and a 4.6-inch cover display activates when folded. Apps can be used continuously from screen-to-screen after it is folded or unfolded. The 7.3-inch display supports split-screen and multi-apps features. The handset has six cameras, three on the back, two on the front, and one on the cover.

The phone will be powered by a 7-nanometre octa-core processor and has 12GB RAM and 4,235mAh battery.

