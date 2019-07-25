Samsung to launch Galaxy Fold in September after making improvements

An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

Samsung will finally launch its foldable smartphone the Galaxy Fold in September, the company has announced.

The South Korean tech giant unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy Fold at its Unpacked event in February and initially set the US launch date for April 26.

But following reports of faulty displays on review units, the company cancelled the launch worldwide with the re-launch being delayed indefinitely.

Samsung said it has "taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements, and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made".

The company has now extended the top protective layer of the flexible display beyond the bezel to make it apparent that it is part of the structure and not meant to be removed.

Some reviewers of earlier review units of the Galaxy Fold were able to remove this protective layer by hand, but they will no longer be able to do this with the design change, Samsung said.

Samsung also added metal layers underneath the display to further protect the display.

The top and bottom of the hinge area have also been strengthened with newly added protection caps to better protect the device from external particles. The space between the hinge and the body of the phone has also been reduced, the company said.

Samsung has also optimized more apps and services unique to the foldable UX, it said.

It is conducting final tests and the phone will began sales in September in select markets.

The company did not disclose where and when the smartphone would launch first, saying it would share more details at a later date.

Related Coverage

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets 'Eye Comfort' certification

The amount of harmful blue light emitted by the Samsung Galaxy Fold has been cut down to 7 percent without compromising color standards.

Samsung fixes Galaxy Fold's embarrassing screen flaws: So when's relaunch?

Reports suggest Samsung has now remedied foldable smartphone-tablet Galaxy Fold's design flaws.

Would you spend $2,000 on an updated Samsung Galaxy Fold?

Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco?

It's too early to fold Samsung Galaxy Fold for good

Samsung's Galaxy Fold screen issue drama continues to play out, but there are too many unknowns to shelve the device for good.

Galaxy Fold: What went wrong?

At this stage, it looks like the answer to the question "what went wrong with the Galaxy Fold?" is that Samsung dropped the ball in spectacular fashion and was left scrabbling for a response when things went bad.