Galaxy Fold launch delayed worldwide

Samsung Galaxy Fold: The issues and the 'fix' ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes sits down with TechRepublic's Karen Roby to talk about all of the issues with the latest Galaxy foldable phone and what the company is doing to solve these problems.

Following on from the sudden delay of the Chinese launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, a report claims that the company has now delayed the launch worldwide.

Must read: iPhone battery draining fast after installing iOS 12.2? Here how to diagnose the problem and get more battery life

According to the WSJ, Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold "until at least next month" as the company investigates multiple claims from early reviewers that the folding screen broke after only a day or so of usage.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and Steve Kovach of CNBC kicked off the claims by posting photos and video of their broken review units on social media.

Gurman did remove the protective layer from the display of his review unit (which looks like a screen protector), so this may have contributed to, or maybe even caused, the issue.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee also accidentally removed the protective layer, and claimed that the display "spazzed and blacked out" while he was peeling it off.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge even posted photos of how the hinge has damaged the display.

"A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided," wrote a Samsung spokesperson in response to the initial claims. "We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

"Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers."

Samsung has yet to make an official comment regarding the delay.

The Galaxy Fold launch was scheduled to be launched in the US on April 26.

See also: