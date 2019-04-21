Galaxy Fold woes, iPad mini phone, Pixel 3a (MobileTechRoundup show #466)

Samsung's Galaxy Fold showed up in the hands of a few reviewers and then started breaking after a couple of days. Kevin is using his iPad mini as a phone. Hear about these topics and more on the latest podcast.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

I was out on a cruise for the past couple of weekends so missed the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold news. Kevin and I started off MobileTechRoundup show #466 talking about the issues we see with the Galaxy Fold.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold reviews and challenges
  • Kevin's experience with the iPad mini as a phone
  • Pixel 3a leaks and expectations
  • Apple combining Find my Friends with Find my iPhone and creating a BT tracker?
  • Your iPad might be a native external display for your Mac
  • Goodbye Yota phone with e-ink rear display
  • Amazfit Verge puts Alexa and iOS calls on your wrist
  • Matt bought a new phone, coming this week: Huawei P30 Pro
  • Nintendo GameBoy at 30: Who is still rocking one?
  • Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 deal all week: $100 off

Running time: 63 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 73MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3