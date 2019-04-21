Galaxy Fold woes, iPad mini phone, Pixel 3a (MobileTechRoundup show #466)

I was out on a cruise for the past couple of weekends so missed the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold news. Kevin and I started off MobileTechRoundup show #466 talking about the issues we see with the Galaxy Fold.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold reviews and challenges
- Kevin's experience with the iPad mini as a phone
- Pixel 3a leaks and expectations
- Apple combining Find my Friends with Find my iPhone and creating a BT tracker?
- Your iPad might be a native external display for your Mac
- Goodbye Yota phone with e-ink rear display
- Amazfit Verge puts Alexa and iOS calls on your wrist
- Matt bought a new phone, coming this week: Huawei P30 Pro
- Nintendo GameBoy at 30: Who is still rocking one?
- Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 deal all week: $100 off
Running time: 63 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 73MB)
Join Discussion