Galaxy Note 10 rumors, iPad Pro 12.9, LG Pay, Unihertz Titan (MobileTechRoundup show #474)

It was good to get back online and talk with Kevin in MobileTechRoundup show #474 after dealing with some family issues. Summer is a bit slow in mobile tech, but since we missed a couple of weeks there was plenty to catch up on in this latest podcast.
- Amazon Prime Day: Good deals – who bought?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected Aug 7: What do we know?
- The Unihertz Titan is designed for QWERTY keyboard fans
- Matt bought an iPad Pro 12.9
- Hello Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Who wants LG Pay?
- How to add Google Assistant to a Samsung Tizen watch
- Google's $10 Stadia Pro plan includes one free game per month
- Is it time to go scale back on giving up your personal data? Maybe it's time to go Google-less
- Linux disk resizing on Chromebooks pushed back to Chrome OS 78
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 82MB)
