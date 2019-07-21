Galaxy Note 10 rumors, iPad Pro 12.9, LG Pay, Unihertz Titan (MobileTechRoundup show #474)

Matt's been out for a couple of weeks dealing with family situations, so we had plenty of topics to cover on this week's show. Topics include a new iPad purchase, upcoming phones, new services for existing devices, and more.

It was good to get back online and talk with Kevin in MobileTechRoundup show #474 after dealing with some family issues. Summer is a bit slow in mobile tech, but since we missed a couple of weeks there was plenty to catch up on in this latest podcast.

 Image: ZDNet
  • Amazon Prime Day: Good deals – who bought?
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 expected Aug 7: What do we know?
  • The Unihertz Titan is designed for QWERTY keyboard fans
  • Matt bought an iPad Pro 12.9
  • Hello Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • Who wants LG Pay?
  • How to add Google Assistant to a Samsung Tizen watch
  • Google's $10 Stadia Pro plan includes one free game per month
  • Is it time to go scale back on giving up your personal data? Maybe it's time to go Google-less
  • Linux disk resizing on Chromebooks pushed back to Chrome OS 78

Running time: 71 minutes

