Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Latest rumors, features, and release date

Samsung's Galaxy Note like may not be a wild success like the Galaxy S-series, but each Note release has made waves of its own. With the Note series, Samsung is able to give productivity features and tools to consumers and enterprise users alike, while also debuting new features and capabilities.

As we get closer to the typical August timeframe for Samsung to reveal the next Note smartphone, we thought it'd be a good idea to take a look at what we currently know about Samsung's next flagship smartphone.

What will it be called?

We're going to guess it'll be the Galaxy Note 10

The only time Samsung skipped was the Note 6 in favor of the Note 7, and, well, we all know how that turned out. We expect Samsung to call the next Note device the Galaxy Note 10.

When will the Note 10 be available?

A CNET report points to an August 7 announcement

Official release should be a few weeks later

CNET recently reported that Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on August 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It's the same venue Samsung used to announce the Note 9, and we expect that the Note 10 will make its debut on that date.

The official release usually follows an Unpacked event by a few weeks. So expect to have a Galaxy Note 10 in your hands before Labor Day.

What will the Note 10 look like?

Onleaks, Pricebaba

Typically, the Note line has the same overall design of the most recent Galaxy S device. With the Galaxy S10's release in March, we can guess that the Note 10 will ditch the fingerprint reader on the back of the phone and use the same fingerprint sensor under the display as we saw with the S10. Presumably, the Note 10 won't have a notch on the display. Instead, there will be some sort of cutout for the front-facing camera(s) and sensors.

A render of the Note 10 published by Onleaks and Pricebaba, revealing a vertical three-camera array (as opposed to horizontal), with a fourth 3D Depth camera similar to what Samsung used on the Galaxy S10 5G.

What features will the Note 10 have?

A larger display than the Note 9

Possibly a buttonless design

No headphone jack

Unlike the Galaxy S10, the Note 10 is rumored to going buttonless. According to ETNews, the Note 10 will ditch the volume and power buttons. The report claims there will be some sort of module, presumably on the side of the phone where buttons would normally be, that would identify when force is used. However, a source told Android Police that the Note 10 will have volume and power buttons; however, the dedicated Bixby button will (finally) cease to exist.

A report from The Bell states that Samsung will release two different Note 10 models, one with a display measuring 6.4-inches and another with a display measuring 6.6-inches. If that holds true, it would be the first time that Samsung has released two different sized models of the Note 10. There's potentially a market for users who want the added features of the Note 10 -- bigger battery, S-Pen integration -- but don't want a phone that's just too big.

Samsung's made a habit if touting that its phones still include a headphone jack, but that claim may be coming to an end with the Note 10. It was only a matter of time before Samsung decided to ditch the headphone jack, and it appears that time is growing near.

What about the S-Pen?

A camera built into the S-Pen? It's possible.

With each Note release, Samsung adds features to the phone's included stylus. Sometimes the new features are software related, other times it involves updated hardware. For the Note 10, it could be a big hardware upgrade.

Earlier this year Samsung was granted a patent to use the S-Pen as a camera, providing the Note 10 with true optical zoom capabilities. The patent was first reported by Patently Mobile back in February 2019, which means an S-Pen with a camera could make its debut with the Note 10.

Indeed, all of this is pure rumors and speculation right now. As the rumored announcement date nears, we'll surely begin to see an uptick in leaks and ultimately event invites. As we learn more about the Note 10, we'll be sure to bring you the latest.