Galaxy S10: Launch date, prices, specs, features, and more

Samsung on Wednesday officially unveiled the Galaxy S10 in San Francisco. During the event, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10E, S10, and S10 Plus. The three phones all feature the new Infinity-O display and double as a wireless charging pad.

Besides the main trio of phones, Samsung teased its Galaxy Fold phone -- the company's first foldable smartphone and showed off the first 5G Galaxy phone. Additionally, Samsung announced wireless earbuds, called Galaxy Buds, and new fitness accessories, the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Fit.

Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S10 lineup.

Availability

The S10 lineup launches on March 8, with pre-orders kicking off on Feb. 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Preorders will begin to arrive March 8. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular and Xfinity Mobile will all have the S10 in stores on March 8. Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart are the retailers who will have the S10 in store on launch day.

Samsung.com and the Shop Samsung app are other avenues you can use to get the Galaxy S10 in your hand as quick as possible.

During preorders, Samsung will give users a free pair of the Galaxy Buds earbuds.

Cost

Here are the starting costs for each model with its base storage option of 128GB:

Galaxy S10E: $749

Galaxy S10: $899

Galaxy S10 Plus: $999

Colors

In the US, the S10 line will come in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink. There's also a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White available for the S10 Plus.

Outside of the US there's a Prism Green and Canary Yellow color that users will have as an option.

Features

Most of the leaks we saw over the past few weeks and months were accurate. The S10 line uses Samsung's Infinity-O display, spanning the entire front of the phone -- forgoing a display notch for a small, hole punch-like cutout for the front-facing camera.

The S10E's fingerprint sensor is on the side of the phone, instead of beneath the rear camera setup. For the S10 and S10 Plus, the fingerprint sensor is now underneath the display.

The S10 doubles as a wireless charging pad as long as the battery is over 30-percent charged. Meaning you can use it to charge a compatible watch, phone, or Samsung's new Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds. When the phone is plugged in and charging, you can use it as a dedicated wireless charger, reducing the number of cords and accessories you need to pack on a work trip.

The S10 and S10 Plus each have three rear-facing cameras. The additional lens adds the benefit of getting ultra-wide angle photos.

For more details about the new phones, be sure to read our first take and hands on.

Specifications

Here are the official specifications for each Galaxy S10 device Samsung announced on Wednesday:



Galaxy S10E Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Plus Operating System Android Pie/One UI Android Pie/One UI Android Pie/One UI Size 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm 157.6 74.1 7.8 mm Display 5.8-inch, 19:9, Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Flat) 6.1-inch, 19:9, Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Edge) 6.4-inch, 19:9, Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED (Edge) Rear Camera 16MP ultra wide, 12MP wide 16MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto 16MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto Front Camera 10MP 10MP 10MP Memory 6GB/8GB 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/512GB 128GB/512GB/1TB microSD up to 512GB up to 512GB up to 512GB Battery 3,100 mAh 3,400 mAh 4,100 mAh Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Fingerprint sensor Capacitive Scanner Embedded Ultrasonic Scanner Embedded Ultrasonic Scanner

5G

Samsung's 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 isn't quite ready for release, but we do know a few things about it. For starters, Verizon Wireless will have a limited exclusive for the device sometime in the first half of 2019. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile will carry the Galaxy S10 5G at some point during the summer, according to Samsung.

