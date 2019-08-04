Galaxy Tab S6 challenges iPad Pro, Jaybird Vista, Pixel 4 features, new Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #476)

In advance of the Galaxy Note 10 announcement, Samsung revealed the very capable Tab S6 while Google keeps showing more features of the upcoming Pixel 4 smartphones.

The Unihertz Titan is a massive new phone that is doing well on Kickstarter and we kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #476 talking about this new phones that may appeal to some people. We also spent time with some tablets and are getting ready for the busy fall smartphone season.

  • Unihertz Titan reviewed: An Android "BlackBerry Passport"
  • Pixel 4: face unlock and gestures thanks to Project Soli
  • First thoughts on Polar Ignite
  • Jaybird Vista headset review, easily beats the RUN XT
  • Testing out another ebike: Juiced Bikes CrossCurrent X
  • Matt's loving his iPad Pro 11, but…
  • Samsung announces Tab S6 ahead of Note 10 event
  • Chromebooks with Wi-Fi 6 are in the works
  • Three new low to mid-range Lenovo Chromebooks

