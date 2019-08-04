Galaxy Tab S6 challenges iPad Pro, Jaybird Vista, Pixel 4 features, new Chromebooks (MobileTechRoundup show #476)

The Unihertz Titan is a massive new phone that is doing well on Kickstarter and we kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #476 talking about this new phones that may appeal to some people. We also spent time with some tablets and are getting ready for the busy fall smartphone season.
- Unihertz Titan reviewed: An Android "BlackBerry Passport"
- Pixel 4: face unlock and gestures thanks to Project Soli
- First thoughts on Polar Ignite
- Jaybird Vista headset review, easily beats the RUN XT
- Testing out another ebike: Juiced Bikes CrossCurrent X
- Matt's loving his iPad Pro 11, but…
- Samsung announces Tab S6 ahead of Note 10 event
- Chromebooks with Wi-Fi 6 are in the works
- Three new low to mid-range Lenovo Chromebooks
Running time: 74 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 84MB)
