/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Smart Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro tout enhanced health tracking and longer batteries

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a new sensor and improved contact area, while the Pro model offers the largest battery ever in a Galaxy Watch.
matthew-miller
Written by Matthew Miller, Contributor writer on
galaxy-watch-5-pro
Image: Samsung

Samsung has been making smartwatches for more than nine years and it has found its sweet spot between in-house hardware and Google's Wear OS platform. 

Two watch options, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, were announced during Samsung's annual Unpacked event. The Galaxy Watch 5 is built for the masses and has no rotating bezel, while the Watch 5 Pro is designed and built for outdoor enthusiasts with the largest battery ever in a Galaxy smartwatch. For those who are saddened by the absence of the physical rotating bezel, Samsung says it will continue to offer the Watch 4 Classic.

More: How Samsung leapfrogged the Apple Watch, with a little help from Google

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

As someone who's always wearing at least one smartwatch and tracks all of my running, cycling, hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities, I am very excited to test the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The new watch has a 45.4mm diameter, with a massive 590mAh battery. The latter surpasses any capacity that we've seen from a Samsung Galaxy Watch and is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch 4. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does away with the rotating bezel. 

June Wan/ZDNET

Watch 5 Pro also incorporates premium materials like sapphire crystal with a titanium case to keep it from wearing and tearing. A D-buckle sport band is included and is designed to offer rugged durability and a sleek fit. 

For turn-by-turn hiking and biking directions, Samsung is will allow users to import GPX formatted routes into the Samsung Health app. As with previous generations, the Health app is quintessential to the functionality and data tracking of the watch. There's also now a trackback feature to help get you navigate back to your starting point during hikes and walks. It's a nifty feature that every sporty smartwatch should have. 

The Watch 5 Pro is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium and starts at $449.99 for the Bluetooth model and $499.99 for the LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 sees a slight redesign from its direct predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 4. One change, in particular, is the new contact area, which has a wider surface area for more accurate reads and includes a temperature sensor to offer improved health and wellness metrics.

samsung-galaxy-watch-5

The Galaxy Watch 5 in Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Graphite.

Image: Samsung

Samsung says the Watch 5 is made of Armor Aluminum material with a sapphire crystal glass display. Powering the watch is Samsung's Exynos W920 processor, with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for music and other data. The smaller 40mm model has a 284mAh battery and the larger 44mm model has a 410mAh battery. Those numbers are fair for the simplified use cases of the non-Pro smartwatches. To charge, you can do wireless charging via the puck cable or via Wireless Powershare on a Samsung smartphone.

The smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 is available in Graphite, Pink Gold, and Silver, while the larger 44mm model is available in Graphite, Sapphire, and Silver. Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99 for the Bluetooth model and $329.99 for the LTE version.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro

 View now at Samsung

Best of both worlds

As far as similarities go, both Galaxy Watch 5 models offer 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H durability, with sapphire crystal glass displays. That's as durable as mainstream smartwatches come, and I can't complain. The BioActive sensor sets the Galaxy Watch 5 Series apart from other smartwatches and continues to provide extensive health and wellness measurements like Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. ECG is another commonality across the models and will allow users to better understand their heart health. 

Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo, and LTE connectivity also come provided. Wear OS powered by Samsung is the operating system, with OneUI Watch 4.5 layered atop. That means you get the best of Samsung's former Tizen platform alongside Google's host of smartwatch-tailored applications. Unsurprisingly, the new Galaxy Watches only work with Android smartphones -- with the most optimal experience being ones made by Samsung.

Samsung

Show Comments

Related

How to spot a deepfake? One simple trick is all you need
facial-recognition

How to spot a deepfake? One simple trick is all you need

AI & Robotics
Malcolm Gladwell says working from home is 'not in your best interests'. The reality is much more complicated
malcolm-gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell says working from home is 'not in your best interests'. The reality is much more complicated

Productivity
We wanted to make things worse, says McDonald's, but it costs too much money
screen-shot-2022-07-27-at-4-14-42-pm.png

We wanted to make things worse, says McDonald's, but it costs too much money

Business