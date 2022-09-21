Garmin Index BPM announced: Blood pressure monitoring finally arrives in Garmin Connect

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The Garmin Enduro 2 is my favorite Garmin sports watch and checks every box I could want in a watch. For years I have been asking for Garmin to include blood pressure as a metric in its ecosystem since it is a key element in tracking overall health. This became a bit more important for me this year when I started a low dose medication to control my blood pressure level.
Garmin just announced the Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor and as soon as I received the announcement email I placed an order for one of the monitors. I've been using an excellent Withings BP monitor, but since I am so embedded into the Garmin ecosystem I wanted to either include my Withings readings or have Garmin launch its own so I almost feel like this was made to answer my request.
The Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor is available now for $149.99. It is an FDA-cleared monitor that can be purchased using FSA or HSA funds. While the optimal experience is to have your readings integrated into Garmin Connect, you can also use it as a stand-alone device with its integrated display showing the user the measurements.
The monitor has integrated Wi-Fi so it can sync to Garmin Connect. Through the smartphone app, or website, users can:
I try to take my blood pressure a few times a week as I work on losing weight to hopefully get to a point where I no longer need medication. The reminders should hopefully help me to take my blood pressure daily or every other day in order to build up trends that I can then share with my doctor.
Up to nine months of battery life is provided through four AAA batteries, although I would prefer to have a rechargeable battery with USB-C charging port. Arm sizes from 9 to 17 inches in circumference can use the cuff with up to 16 users supported with each blood pressure monitor. I look forward to testing the usability, accuracy, and reporting.