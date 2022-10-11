Garmin MARQ 2nd generation: AMOLED touchscreens appear in luxury tool watches

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A couple of years ago, I had the opportunity to try out the lovely Garmin MARQ Golfer watch but was a bit frustrated by the lower resolution mermory-in-pixel display that looked best out on a sunny golf course. It was too dim for my liking indoors and in other low light conditions.
Garmin announced the second generation of its MARQ collection Tuesday, with the touchscreen AMOLED sapphire crystal display being the primary advancement in the design.
The collection consists of the MARQ Athlete, MARQ Adventurer, MARQ Golfer, MARQ Captain, and MARQ Aviator, each a particular focus for the luxury watch buyer.
Similar to its other new Garmin watches in 2022, the MARQ collection includes support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS, and Garmin SatIQ, so you can trust you will always have a solid fix on your position.
One new software feature not yet seen on other Garmin watches is the Jet Lag Adviser. This software uses your sleep history and other measured metrics to recommend light exposure, a sleep schedule, and exercise to minimize the effects of jet lag on your next long trip.
It's one of those software features that seems natural for a wearable that is always with you and can now provide helpful advice to optimize your performance.
The MARQ Athlete is focused on the multi-sport athlete with training readiness, real-time stamina, PacePro, and similar features. The MARQ Adventurer is preloaded with TopoActive maps, NextFork, and a compass bezel to help you navigate the wilderness. MARQ Golfer is optimized for the courses with more than 42,000 worldwide golf courses, Green Contours software support, and three CT10 golf club sensors. Set sail with the MARQ Captain that connects to common boating gear and provides on-water navigation and activity support. Aviation enthusiasts will appreciate the MARQ Aviator that helps you navigate to local airports, view NEXRAD radar on routes, and see all the key measurements needed for successful flights.
The watches will be available in October with prices ranging from $1,900 to $2,400, depending on the particular MARQ edition you choose.
Battery life is advertised at up to 16 days, and all of the excellent Garmin software and ecosystem support is provided with each Garmin MARQ watch. Each 46-millimeter watch also comes with two bands, premium packaging, and Grade-5 titanium material.