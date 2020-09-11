Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Gateway is back at Walmart: Here are the best laptop deals

Here are some of the best Gateway deals at Walmart. (And, no, the year is not 1998.)

Gateway is making a comeback

Acer bought the PC brand in 2007 and abruptly ended direct sales less than a year later. Well, just as quickly as it disappeared, Gateway has returned, complete with a new range of Windows 10 laptops exclusively sold at Walmart in the US. 

The lineup includes two-in-one convertibles, "Ultra Slim" notebooks with full HD displays, Intel chips, and Nividia RTX graphics, and even a "Creator" series. Some models even have displays and spatial audio both tuned by THX. The best part is Gateway's goods start at $180, and more wallet-friendly laptops and tablets in a variety of sizes and colors will launch this autumn.

If you're working from home or have a student in the house who is remote learning this year, now is the time to pick up a spare PC. But you don't have to shell out thousands. A trusty Gateway will most certainly do the trick.

This is one of the cheapest Gateways you can buy at Walmart. The 11.6-inch Ultra Slim notebook runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode and features a 1080p LCD screen and THX audio. At this price point, however, the specs are entry-level, with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 7th Gen AMD A4 processor, and Radeon R3 graphics card. 

But it has a front-facing camera, built-in mic, and plenty of ports, making it perfect for those of you who just need something cheap for Google Meets or Zoom meetings.

The second-cheapest Gateway at Walmart kicks things up a notch. You get a stylish convertible form factor, Microsoft 365 Personal included for a year ($70 value), plus an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. You even get four more hours of battery life. Otherwise, it's a lot like the $179 model, offering Windows 10 Home in S Mode, THX audio, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a .3MP front-facing camera and built-in mic.

There are cheaper models than this one, but it's worth noting the 15.6-inch Ultra Slim offers standard Windows 10 Home with Cortana, a Windows Hello fingerprint scanner, a 10-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a 1MP front-facing camera, up to 10 hours of battery life, THX audio, and even an HDMI port. Overall, it's a huge upgrade from the previous Gateway models, though it costs more.

Ok, we're really going up the pricing scale, but with this "Creator" series model, Gateway is offering you a performance-level notebook. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with Radeon and Nvidia 1650 GTX. It also features 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, THX spatial audio, Windows 10 Home with Cortana, an HD front-facing camera, and one month of Xbox Game Pass.

At this price point, it's hard to recommend a Gateway over a MacBook Air or any number of laptops really, but we thought it was worth including because it does come with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. You also get THX spatial audio and a THX display, along with an HD front-facing camera, HDMI, USB C charging and data transfer, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

Oh, and it includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass for PC.

