Gateway is back at Walmart: Here are the best laptop deals

Gateway is making a comeback.

Acer bought the PC brand in 2007 and abruptly ended direct sales less than a year later. Well, just as quickly as it disappeared, Gateway has returned, complete with a new range of Windows 10 laptops exclusively sold at Walmart in the US.

The lineup includes two-in-one convertibles, "Ultra Slim" notebooks with full HD displays, Intel chips, and Nividia RTX graphics, and even a "Creator" series. Some models even have displays and spatial audio both tuned by THX. The best part is Gateway's goods start at $180, and more wallet-friendly laptops and tablets in a variety of sizes and colors will launch this autumn.

If you're working from home or have a student in the house who is remote learning this year, now is the time to pick up a spare PC. But you don't have to shell out thousands. A trusty Gateway will most certainly do the trick.

Gateway 11.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim notebook Windows 10 S and Google Classroom-compatible This is one of the cheapest Gateways you can buy at Walmart. The 11.6-inch Ultra Slim notebook runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode and features a 1080p LCD screen and THX audio. At this price point, however, the specs are entry-level, with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a 7th Gen AMD A4 processor, and Radeon R3 graphics card. But it has a front-facing camera, built-in mic, and plenty of ports, making it perfect for those of you who just need something cheap for Google Meets or Zoom meetings. $179 at Walmart

Gateway 11.6-inch FHD 2-in-1 convertible Microsoft 365 Personal included for a year The second-cheapest Gateway at Walmart kicks things up a notch. You get a stylish convertible form factor, Microsoft 365 Personal included for a year ($70 value), plus an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. You even get four more hours of battery life. Otherwise, it's a lot like the $179 model, offering Windows 10 Home in S Mode, THX audio, 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and a .3MP front-facing camera and built-in mic. $199 at Walmart

Gateway 15.6-inch FHD Ultra Slim notebook Windows 10 Home and 10th-gen Intel i5 There are cheaper models than this one, but it's worth noting the 15.6-inch Ultra Slim offers standard Windows 10 Home with Cortana, a Windows Hello fingerprint scanner, a 10-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a 1MP front-facing camera, up to 10 hours of battery life, THX audio, and even an HDMI port. Overall, it's a huge upgrade from the previous Gateway models, though it costs more. $499 at Walmart