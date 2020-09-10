Holy cow! Gateway laptops return via Walmart exclusive

Gateway PCs will be available exclusively at Walmart with a range of laptops that cover multiple price points and use cases.

The Gateway devices at Walmart will include laptops, 2-in-1s, and an Ultra Slim and Creators series with both AMD and Intel processors.

Acer bought Gateway in 2007 for $710 million in a move to acquire market share. The Gateway brand, which used to go toe-to-toe with the likes of HP and Dell, faded away. Acer still owns the Gateway brand and forged the Walmart deal as Jade Zhou, head of global strategic alliances for Acer, noted the brand's history and how its cow-spotted boxes "have been well-loved in the United States since 1985."

What remains to be seen is whether the Gateway nostalgia play bolsters Acer's market share vs. the likes of HP, Lenovo and Dell.

The lineup includes: