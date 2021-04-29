GE Research to use Verizon 5G to build out industry 4.0 use cases

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

GE Research will use Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network to test applications such as remote patient monitoring, controls and predictive maintenance and connected devices in transportation and healthcare.

The partnership will initially focus on health care, energy and aviation use cases. For Verizon, the GE Research deal is the latest in a long line of industry 4.0 partnerships. Verizon recently announced a 5G collaboration with Honda for autonomous vehicles as well as a private 5G network pact with Associated British Ports and Corning. Verizon has also advanced its 5G partnership with AWS to create private networks for edge computing applications.

Verizon's 5G strategy for enterprises revolves around industry 4.0 applications, edge computing and digital transformation.

GE Research will use Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband on its Niskayuna, NY campus. Verizon is already deploying the network. Among the use cases:

Using 5G for remote patient monitoring.

Real-time control of wind farms.

Predictive maintenance of connected aircraft engines.

Verizon said its 5G network will be able to connect 1 million devices per square mile. That throughput can be used to accelerate AI and machine learning as well as digital twins and autonomous technologies.