Geekom Mini IT8 mini PC review: A solid workhorse running Windows 11

The Geekom Mini IT8 Mini PC is larger than other Mini PC I have reviewed recently.

Larger than the XDO Pantera Pico mini PC and the GMK NucBox, the Geekom Mini PC is more similar in size to the GMKtec NucBox2 mini PC -- and has other similarities too.

Like the NucBox2 mini PC, the Geekom Mini IT8 mini PC has an Intel Coffee Lake i5 8259U quad-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.8GHz.

Its graphics card, like the NucBox, is an Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 running at up to 2350MHz. This Mini PC is optimised for graphics.

It comes with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, expandable up to 32GB, and has either 256 or 512GB of on-board storage which can be expanded up to 1TB.

But what sets this mini PC apart is that it runs Windows 11 out of the box. It has no fancy detailing and no gimmicks. The Mini IT8 is a solid workhorse of a PC that will cope with all of your daily PC needs.

8.2 Geekom Mini IT8 mini PC Excellent $ at Geekom Like Quiet fan

Connections for four screens

Expandable RAM and storage Don't Like Larger form factor

No carry case

Inside the box, you get the mini PC and a power adapter. There is also a metal mounting bracket so you can fix the IT8 onto the bracket on the wall -- a thoughtful, useful feature.

You do need to buy a USB keyboard to initialise the PC, plus an external screen.

The Mini IT8 PC is compact at 117 x 112 x 456mm and it weighs 565g. The PC has a minimalist design but is well built and solid with nonslip feet on the bottom of the PC, and adequate grills to cool the unit.

On the front of the PC, there is a USB Type-C port and a USB Type-A slot. There is also a 3.5mm jack socket and a power switch on the front.

On the left-hand side, there is a TF card slot; on the right-hand side, there is a locking slot for a security cable.

On the rear of the PC, there is an 18V power port, a mini display port connector an Ethernet network port, two USB gen 2 ports, and a USB 3.2 type C gen 2+DP port. With this configuration, you can support up to four external displays.

Windows 11 is pre-built on the IT8 meaning that you do not need to go through the initialisation procedure when starting the PC for the first time.

Performance is great with no lag when running office applications, and the graphics are superb with no lag when playing games on the IT8.

There is no OEM bloatware on this PC -- the Mini IT8 is a pared-down workhorse ready for business or personal use. The PC boots up quickly and is soon ready for use.

When the IT8 mini PC is in use there is a steady blue power light on the body of the PC and a light that flashes as the SSD is accessed. There are no flashy mood lights.

This is a subtle, unobtrusive PC intended for business. Performance is good and I noticed no lags when running my standard office applications. I like this Windows 11 PC.

The serious gamer might notice some lag, but if you're a business user, this PC is probably all that you need for daily use.

Even after using the IT8 mini PC all day, the case did not get too hot – and the fan when it initiated was really quiet. I had to lay my ear on the body of the fan to hear it running – extremely quiet – even after being on for a long time.

I am impressed. I like that Windows 11 is pre-installed, I like the lack of flashy features on this PC, and I love the wall mounting bracket to keep it out of the way.

Geekom currently has an offer on its site available up to December 15. If you are one of the first 100 to order an IT8 mini PC, Geekom will also send you a Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad as a gift.

At only $379 for the entry-level version, the Geekom Mini IT8 mini PC is a well-performing Windows 11 PC that s powerful enough for your office requirements and portable enough to slip in your pocket when you are out and about.

Configure Wi-Fi, attach your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi devices, and enjoy the performance from this great quality mini PC.