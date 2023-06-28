How generative AI is already changing the workplace: Oracle just added it to HR software

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Nothing is certain," Benjamin Franklin once said, "except death and taxes." With unwavering certainty, I can say that artificial intelligence will be entrenched in our future work lives -- it's only a matter of who embraces it and how. Oracle, for one, is embracing it.

The company is adding generative AI capabilities to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) system, supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. According to Oracle, the new generative AI-powered features will bring improved job posting, search, and hiring processes for HR professionals and job applicants alike.

Also: Nvidia teams up with Snowflake for large language model AI

"Generative AI is the future of workplace technology with untapped potential to transform HR processes," said Kim Kohlman, vice president of HCM Operations at Hearst, an Oracle customer. "We anticipate that these improvements with generative AI will allow our teams to focus their efforts on increasing productivity and driving meaningful business value."

Oracle adds that the generative AI capabilities will help HR employees generate customized text for job descriptions specific to the position and company, write requirements for job postings, summarize employee performance data from peers and managers for reviews, and generate suggestions tailored to the company culture.

Also: These two AI models claim to be better than ChatGPT. Here's what we know

"With the ability to summarize, author, and recommend content, generative AI helps to reduce friction as employees complete important HR functions," said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle Cloud HCM.

"For example, with the new embedded generative AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud HCM, our customers will be able to take advantage of large language models to drastically reduce the time required to complete tasks, improve the employee experience, enhance the accuracy of workforce insights, and ultimately increase business value," Leone added.

Also: AI ethics toolkit updated to include more assessment components

Oracle is incorporating generative AI into HCM to bolster its existing AI capabilities; it is unclear whether the feature could come to replace any HR employees at some point. However, the company didn't make any statements regarding that question.