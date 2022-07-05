Get a Bowflex VeloCore Bike and save $700

Summer is here, and while it's easy to head outside and get your daily allotted exercise time at a local park, sometimes, it's preferable to hang inside to complete your routine. The Bowflex VeloCore Bike can help you get -- or stay -- in top shape, and it is on sale for $1,099, or $700 off original price.
The VeloCore comes with over 100 resistance settings, so you can get your cardio workout in or build up your distance biking from the comfort of your home. For those that want to add in an arm routine, the bike also places two dumbbells on the side to add an extra pump to your routine. Or, you can use the specialized lean mode to strengthen your arms and core, and you can use the six different handlebar positions, too.
Even better, if you're someone that enjoys catching up on your shows while you're spinning wheels, you can also stream Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more on the 16-inch console screen. Otherwise, the screen can also stream outdoor nature trails with the complimentary 1 Year JRNY Membership (valued at $149).
If you've wanted to up your workout game, be sure to take advantage of this sale. Best Buy's Deal of the Day is through the end of the day only, so add it to your cart now to get the amazing $1,099 price tag.