Get a Fitbit smartwatch discounted up to $50 with these special codes

When you're looking for a smartwatch, you can opt for a fancy watch that costs hundreds of dollars – or you can get the most bang for your buck when a cheaper option is on sale. Such is the case with the Fitbit. Right now, you can get all the fitness specs you need in these watches and save cash thanks to some codes.
Using code ZDVD20 you can score the Inspire 3 and the Charge 5 smartwatches. The Inspire 3 comes in three colors and thanks to this code you can save $20 on the smartwatch and get it for only $80. With a 10-day battery life, it offers Sleep Tracking, All-Day Activity Tracking, and Guided Breathing Sessions.
The Charge 5 will be discounted by $20 as well, so you can pick it up for $130. With features like Smart Wake, a Workout Intensity Map, and Real-Time Pace & Distance that works with the built-in GPS so you can see how far you've gone during your workouts.
In addition, you can get the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Sense 2 smartwatches and save $50 on each with code ZDVD50. For the Versa 4, you can get it for $180 instead of the $230 price tag. As the newest watch in the Fitbit family, it features a six-day battery life and comes with all the features that the Inspire 3 and Charge 5 watches offer, plus it's compatible with Amazon Alexa. You can also take phone calls and listen to Spotify and Pandora on this handy device.
The Sense 2 will drop to $250 with the code, saving you $50, and it comes in three different watch band colors. It has a six-day battery life and offers an innovative EDA sensor, plus all of the features you've come to love in the Fitbit watches. The watch monitors your heart for atrial fibrillation, and with the Fitbit ECG app, you are able to share the results with your doctor with a few taps.
These deals won't be out there for long, and we recommend that you take advantage of the sales right now. If you're absolutely sold on buying an Apple Watch, we also have a dedicated page where you can shop those sales right now, too.