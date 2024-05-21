Get a Hydrow Rower for up to $775 off for Memorial Day

If one you're looking for a way to change up your fitness routine this summer, there is a great deal on a Hydrow Rower machine just in time for Memorial Day.

While normally $2,495, the Hydrow Pro Rower is discounted for $775 off with the code ZDNETPRO for a new price of $1,720. In addition, the Hydrow Wave Rower is $275 off at $1,420 if you use the code ZDNETWAVE.

The Hydrow Pro Rower connects to your Apple Watch or to the Strava app so you can easily keep track of your workouts. Its immersive, touchscreen display makes it easy to choose and start a workout, and it even connects with Bluetooth.

Rowing workouts are led by athletes or Olympians, so you know you're challenging yourself with each workout. Hydrow also offers yoga, Pilates, and core exercises so you can switch it up. If you need more space, you can store the Hydrow Rower upright using the Upright Storage Kit.

The Hydrow Wave Rower is 30% smaller and lighter than the original rower--and is cheaper, too. Plus, it comes in fun colors like blue, green, yellow, and orange.

At up to $775 off, the Hydrow Rower is a great fitness deal. Don't forget to apply our code to get these savings.