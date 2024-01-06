Get a Microsoft Office license for Mac or PC for just $40 right now

StackSocial

Whether you're setting up your new laptop or using a machine you've had for years, access to Microsoft Office is a necessity for many of us to get things done. And right now, you can buy a lifetime license to the 2019 version of either Microsoft Office Home & Business or Microsoft Office Professional Plus, both for just $40 -- a discount of 82%.

The only big difference between Office 2019 and later versions is the lack of the latest version of Microsoft Teams. But if you're only looking for Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, this is a great deal -- especially for $40. The Home & Business version includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams Classic. The Professional Plus version includes those (except for Teams Classic) as well as Publisher and Access.

One thing to note: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But these Office deals have been running for over a year, and the license for Office 2021 that I bought through it for my personal MacBook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.

This deal could end any time, so buy your Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Business or Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license now to take advantage of this low price.