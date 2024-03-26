Get a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ for $100

Studio Buds+ from Beats are $70 off. StackSocial/ZDNET

A quality pair of earbuds can make such a positive difference in your life. Listening to your music in high-definition without having to feel your head weighed down by a large, clunky over-ear headphone set is liberating. Popping one in for a podcast or a phone call with your folks while you clean the house comes in handy. Plus using white or brown noise to sleep through a noisy night can be a lifesaver.

To save on a high-quality pair of earbuds, consider picking up these open-box Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, which are on sale for just $100 (reg. $169).

The high-powered buds come with active noise-canceling technology, which automatically blocks out distracting outside noises. This is ideal for music lovers. For users who take a lot of calls, the dual-beam microphones help target your voice and filter out background sounds so you can be heard as clearly as possible.

Using the Beats Studio Buds+ is easy and user-friendly with on-ear controls that you can use to skip songs, and take calls. With the buds' press-and-hold function, you can take these controls a step further to change listening modes, interact with a voice assistant, and even control the volume of what you're listening to.

This open box item is verified as being in "new condition and put in clean packaging." Most new open-box items are typically considered excess inventory, and with careful handling, they arrive indistinguishable from new, higher-priced versions of the same products.

