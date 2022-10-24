Samsung

If you've been waiting to add anything Samsung to your home, now is the time. Samsung Week is back in action and it will bring some of the best deals throughout the week, including a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. If you trade in your phone or old tablet, you can get up to $500 enhanced trade-in credit -- even with a cracked device.

If you don't have a trade-in, you can still get a $150 discount, bringing the price down to $749 instead of the original $899 price tag.

More: The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8+ Review

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is a useful tool for working and relaxing. With the large 12.4-inch sAMOLED screen, you'll get a stunning 8K HD resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Coupled with the Wi-Fi 6E internet connection capability, you can stream, game, and more on the tablet.

It also comes with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound that were tuned by AKG to bring the best sound for when you're watching streaming and the like. But when you're on the go, you can use it as a multitasking tool with the 2-in-1 capabilities where it can work as a tablet and a PC with a separate keyboard. The Samsung DeX will give a desktop-like experience, and you can get Microsoft 365 for working on documents when on the go.

As a heads up, the Galaxy Tab S Pen sells separately for only $59, so you'll need to take that into account when you order. You can also get 128GB of storage, and you can opt for more storage – for a fee, of course.

Plus, with the battery life, users have reported up to 6-7 hours of heavy use on a single charge, making sure that you'll have plenty of time to get your work done or stream your film and have plenty of battery left over.

With up to $500 in trade-in savings and $150 without, add it to your cart today to get this great deal. And if you're still considering other options, be sure to check out our picks for best tablets.