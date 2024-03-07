'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a shortwave radio with a leather case for an extra 20% off
Sure, podcasts are convenient and a totally fine example of new-age listening culture. At the same time, for the many of us who are familiar with the wonders of finding a great station across the AM or FM waves, there's nothing quite like a handy radio. Whether or not you have a history of owning radios, we couldn't recommend this one enough, especially while it's available for an extra reduced rate.
You can grab an Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS and custom leather carry cover for an extra 20 percent off at just $150 (reg. $249) with code ENJOY20 through March 10th.
On a practical level, having a shortwave radio on hand can be a lifesaving decision for those who decide to pick one up. You can add it to your emergency kit and preserve a line of communication with the outside world should an event like a bad storm knock out your cellular network.
In addition to having RDS, LW, and Shortwave radio capabilities, the Elite Executive can also receive AM and FM transmissions, so you can listen to your favorite DJs and talk shows. For style, this light and portable radio comes with an attractive, light-brown leather case.
Don't forget that you can get an Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio with RDS and custom leather carry cover for an extra 20 percent off at just $150 (reg. $249) with code ENJOY20 until March 10th at 11:59pm Pacific.