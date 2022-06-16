/>
Get this Wacom tablet and save up to $50

These drawing tools hardly ever go on sale, and they're great for any artist.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Wacom drawing tablets can help complete any graphics project, and they rarely go on sale. That's why the current sale on the Intuos Graphics drawing tablet caught our attention: it's currently on sale for $30 off the original price of $60. 

Wacom Intuos drawing tablet

 $60 at Amazon

With 4096 different sensitivity points, you'll have the ability to create artwork with different pressure techniques. It's a small size -- only 6.0-inches x 3.7-inches, but it's large enough to complete your tasks. And, if you think you need a bigger size, Wacom also discounted the medium-sized model where you can save up to $50 and opt for an 8.5-inches x 5.3-inches active area for sketching, drawing, and designing.

Each tablet comes with four customizable express keys where you can easily opt for an undo button, a copy or paste button, and more, making it easy to adjust your art on the fly. You'll have to register your Intuos on your Mac, PC, or Chromebook, but once you do, you'll get access to Clip Studio Paint Pro for two years, Boris Optics for one, and have the option to test Corel Painter Essentials 8 and Corel AfterShot Pro 3 for 90 days. One thing to note: A Chromebook will only receive the Clip Studio Paint Pro for three months.

In addition to all these great programs, the Wacom comes with a three-month trial of EdTech software for teachers, so those who command a classroom will get to try out the Kami App, Explain Everything, Pear Deck, and Limnu and Collaboard.

As we said, it's rare to see Wacom products go on sale. If you're looking to expand your digital art tools, we recommend picking up either the small tablet for $60 or the medium tablet for $149 as soon as possible. We don't know how long the sale will last.

