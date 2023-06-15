Get a Windows 11 Pro license for $30 to upgrade your security and work features

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you use your computer for work, school, or hobbies, upgrading your operating system can give it a major boost in terms of security and productivity. If your PC is compatible with Windows 11 Pro (or if you're building a PC from scratch), you can snag it now on sale from StackSocial for just $30 -- the lowest price we've seen. If you bought it directly from Microsoft, the OS upgrade would cost $199.
This license lets you install Windows 11 Pro on up to three devices, which means you can upgrade a refurbished PC or a new build, or add a virtual Windows machine to your Mac.
Windows 11 Pro streamlines some essential computer functions and gives you several enhanced safety tools. Remote workers and other professionals in particular may benefit from the improved security features, including full device encryption, a device locator, and firewall network protection. Even if your computer is stolen, you can still activate security measures to protect your important data. Bitlocker device encryption keeps your data locked unless the proper encryption key is entered.
Windows 11 Pro also brings some major interface improvements compared to Windows 10, including snap layouts, desktops, and redocking. Remote workers and online students can also take advantage of improved control with Windows Studio effects like voice focus, auto-framing, and background blur.
Mac users can also add Windows 11 Pro to a Mac desktop, using Parallels or other emulator software.
Before purchasing, make sure your computer is compatible with Windows 11 Pro. If your device is running Windows 10 and cannot use the free Windows Update to install Windows 11, then Windows 11 Pro will not work on your machine.
If you want to upgrade your operating system on three devices, get Windows 11 Pro while it's on sale for $30 through StackSocial (reg. $199).