Get a wireless charger for your phone that's also a keychain for $19
Keeping your iPhone and Apple Watch charged isn't always as easy as it sounds. For people who have long commutes and who travel a lot, having a wireless charger to take on the go can make a world of difference. To reduce pocket and bag clutter and keep things easy to find, this specific wireless charger is also a keychain.
This black 2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is on sale for $19 (reg. $25) for a limited time only. Equipped with a powerful 2,500mAh battery, this wireless power-up solution can charge an Apple Watch at least three to five times per full charge of its own. The power bank supports charging every generation of Apple Watch, and it has a port for your iPhone cord, too. Its magnetic design also makes keeping your smartwatch attached and aligned easy.
Designed with a Type-C input/output port, this keychain charger for iPhone can also work as a backup power bank for a variety of other devices. It comes with a clear and well-designed LED digital display that makes checking the battery level easy. Its minimal aesthetic keeps it well-suited for a wide variety of styles, workspaces, travel bags, and more.
There's no use in having an iPhone or Apple Watch if either is out of power. Maximize the amount of output and productivity you can get out of your devices without adding much clutter to your travel bag or workspace. This keychain and wireless charging combo comes in black and white.
Don't miss this opportunity to grab a 2-in-1 Keychain Wireless Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch on sale for $19 (reg. $25).