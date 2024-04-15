'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
My favorite USB-C accessory of all time has a magnetic superpower (and it's 20% off)
ZDNET's key takeaways
- This 140W USB-C connector has a MagSafe-like mechanism that makes it more secure and powerful to use than traditional adapters.
- Coming in a pack of 2 for $27, the accessory is a must-have for travelers, tech enthusiasts, and folks who often switch between different cables and ports.
- Just be mindful of where you store the connector, as its smaller size makes it susceptible to being easily lost.
This is possibly one of the best USB-C accessories that I've ever bought and used. While it seems so simple and straightforward, it's saved my USB-C ports from damage countless times, and it's helped prevent laptops from being yanked to the floor by careless individuals (usually me) tripping over the charging cable.
Also: The most flexible USB-C cable I've tested can also deliver 240W of power
It's a magnetic breakaway USB-C connector reminiscent of Apple's MagSafe connector that you can fit into all your devices, even MacBooks that don't have it. I use them on everything from power banks to laptops.View at Amazon
And the best thing of all is that it doesn't slow down data transfer or charging.
I know, because I've been busy testing a bunch of them to find you the best and cheapest model.
A magnetic breakaway USB-C connector consists of two parts. One part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or any USB-C port you want to safeguard from damage -- and the other part goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.
Also: The best GaN chargers of 2024: Expert tested
A super-strong neodymium magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and then the two parts come apart. The magnets are very strong and pull the two parts together with a very decisive snap.
It's a simple yet brilliant idea!
Magnetic breakaway USB-C connector tech specs
- Power: Up to 140W
- Data transfer: Up to 40Gb/s
- Video output: Up to 8K@60Hz
- Connection type: 24-pin
- LED indicator: Yes
- Dustproof: Yes
Also: I tested the world's smallest power station, and it's a solar-charging beast
I've used similar breakaway USB-C connectors before, back when Apple removed the MagSafe charging port from the MacBook Pro. But things have come a long way since then: These connectors have been given a revamp, improving the design and the magnet, and bringing them up to date with support for features such as 140W charging.
These breakaway connectors come in three different types -- straight, 90° elbow, and right-angle.
Personally, I like the elbow design. It feels like the most versatile and secure. I find that the straight and right-angled connectors do their breakaway thing much easier, resulting in more accidental breakaways.
Still, I'd much prefer to deal with an accidental breakaway than a laptop that's been dragged to the ground.
The connectors feature a handy LED light, so you can tell if a device is charging. I find this to be a really nice touch.
ZDNET's buying advice
And now the good news is that these are cheaper than ever. I remember paying well over $20 for a single connector, but now you can get a 2-pack for around $23.
They're a simple, yet effective way to prevent ports from being damaged and laptops from being pulled to the floor. A few dollars spent on a couple of these could save you thousands!