Get Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Pro for just $50
Find yourself in need of making an upgrade to your PC? Well, you can make a couple of nice upgrades for a single price with this limited-time deal. Now through Dec. 3, you can get lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for a single price.
Right now, you can get Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows lifetime license and Windows 11 Pro bundle for just $50 through Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Windows 11 Pro has been re-designed for the hybrid working world with an extra focus on productivity and security. With an intuitive interface, snap layouts, redocking, widgets, and more convenient features, you can set up your desktop to work exactly the way you like to work.
Windows Studio Effects gives you the power to reduce blue light emission, automatically frame windows, focus your voice, and more. Additionally, you'll enjoy a host of security features like Smart App Control, wake and lock, TPM 2.0, and even biometrics login on compatible hardware.
With Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows, you'll get even more out of your new OS. This license includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. From working with word documents to crunching numbers and data to streamlining your communications, Office Pro will give you everything you need to do your work successfully.