'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get (or gift) a 5-piece Apple-compatible iPhone accessory kit for just $40
It seems like everyone has an iPhone, yet we don't all have everything we need to keep it functioning, protected, and accessible when we need it most. That's what this bundle is designed to help with. This 5-piece Apple-compatible accessory bundle is on sale for just $40.
This comprehensive and useful bundle includes five Apple accessories that can help make your charging experience more convenient.
The 20W PD charging head keeps your phone safe from overcharging, over-currents, and overheating when charging. It stops automatically when your battery is full, and it's designed to offer a fast charge no matter what.
The kit also includes a magnetic case that fits perfectly to your iPhone. This MagSafe-compatible accessory supports charging with a Qi charger, and its slim design keeps it from taking up too much room in your purse or pocket. And most importantly, it features shockproof designs and responsive buttons to keep your phone from breaking when you drop it.
This bundle also comes with a wireless charger that delivers faster charging for up to 15W and 360-degree rotation adjustment capabilities, so you can use it and access it from virtually any angle that suits you. This USB-C integrated charger enables you to take even further advantage of this accessory's charging capabilities.
The bundle also features a USB-C Charging Cable that's also capable of supporting fast charges and 2.4 amps of charging current. It's compatible with iPhone 15 models and is built to be durable.
Lastly, the 5,000mAh Power Bank features in this bundle can keep you powered on the go with its powerful holding capacity and slim, portable design.
For a limited time, you can get this 5-piece Apple-compatible accessory bundle on sale.