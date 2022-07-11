/>
Get the Soundcore Liberty Buds Pro 3 at its lowest price ever

Soundcore's Liberty Buds Pro 3 earbuds are a great way to experience audio on the go. As a part of Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, they're priced at only $89 -- their lowest price ever.

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro wireless noise canceling earbuds

 $89 at Best Buy

I use these earbuds as my go-to for commuting on the subway or when I'm flying because the noise canceling is one of the best for their price point. The noise canceling works so well that I don't have to worry about external noises while I'm listening to my podcasts or music. They also come with a transparency mode for when you need to hear the outside world, and they pack such solid noise-filtering options that we've even added them to our lineup of best earbuds.

Noise-canceling features aside, the earbuds' accompanying app offers specialized audio settings for podcasts and various genres of music. Alternately, you can also build your own audio adjustments in the app and save them. No matter what you choose, the buds' signature HearID and 3D surround sound make for a great listening experience. In fact, they come backed by over 20 Grammy-winning producers and artists for their top-notch audio quality.

With up to 32 hours of playtime and an IPX4 waterproof rating, they're perfect for long-haul flights, rainy day commutes, and so much more. Right now, both the black and the white pairs are on sale for $89.99. It's a steal of a deal compared to the usual $169.99 price tag, so be sure to add them to your cart today.

