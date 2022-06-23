To get in on the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is, even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership you can still scoop up big discounts from the competition -- no paid membership required.

While the official dates for Prime Day are July 12 and 13, we're already seeing early deals roll in for Amazon Prime members. And other businesses have already begun announcing competing sales. In the past we've seen concurrent events from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and a host of other retailers, effectively turning Prime Day into a mid-summer Black Friday.

Where are the best deals right now not at Amazon? We found a few interesting deals -- below -- at competing retailers.

Samsung HW-A40M 2.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer Save $50 Samsung Current price: $99

Original price: $149 This package comes with a Samsung HW-A40M Bluetooth-enabled soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and remote. At under $100, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more capable sound system for your home theater at a better price. The HW-A40M supports both Dolby Audio and DTS, and is wireless surround sound compatible if you'd like to upgrade your system with additional speakers. View now at Walmart

PNY - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB single fan graphics card Save $250 Sony Current price: $399

Original price: $649 If you're planning to upgrade your gaming setup, you can save $250 on a PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is an even better deal than what we saw during the recent Memorial Day sales. This graphics card comes with 12GB GDDR6 in onboard memory, 3586 CUDA processing cores, and a 1320MHz core clock with 1777MHz boost clock speeds. View now at Best Buy

TCL 50" Class 4-Series Roku TV Save $150 TCL Current price: $299

Original price: $449 TCL makes some of the best budget TVs. If you're looking for a 4K Ultra HD device that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this 50" model. With the Roku platform, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming services. It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports to easily accommodate your gaming console, cable box, or Blu-ray player. View now at Target

Where are the best Prime Day competitor sales? These are the top stores that have announced, or we expect to announce, an upcoming sale to compete with Prime Day. As we close in on Prime Day we'll add the best anti-Prime Day competitor deals, so be sure to check back regularly.

Walmart 'Deals for Days'

Walmart hasn't announced dates for a competing sale for Amazon Prime Day, yet. Last year it ran the Deals for Days promotion with discounts on all sorts of items: TVs, laptops, Apple products, kitchen appliances, and more.

We'll add the best deals from Walmart as they are announced.

Target Deal Days

Target is bringing back its Deal Days promotion from July 11 to 13. There are no details for specific deals, but Target has released a preview of the top offers, including:

Up or $70 savings on Apple products

Up to 50% off select tech and headphones

Up to 40% off kitchen appliances

Up to 30% off home items

Best Buy Bigger Deal Savings Event



Last year, Best Buy's week-long Bigger Deal Savings Event featured deals on laptops, kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, monitors, TVs, and more. Best Buy hasn't announced any deals yet, but we'll add the best offers here when they are available.



Newegg FantasTech sale

For the past seven years, Newegg has run its annual FantasTech sale featuring discounts on laptops, hard drives, and other computer parts and accessories. Last year, the sale ran during Prime Day and was kicked off with a seven-day pre-sale. Newegg enticed early shoppers with price protection during the pre-sale portion of the event.

Customers were eligible for an automatic refund if pre-sale purchases featuring the FantasTech Price Protection badge ended up with a lower price on Newegg.com during the official sale.

We'll update you with the details for this year's sale once they are announced.

When will competitor Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales be available? Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 AM EDT on July 12 and runs through July 13. Early Prime Day deals start on June 21, including up to 50% off Fire TV and 55% off select Amazon devices. Most of the alternative Prime Day sales will happen around the same time. At the moment, very few sales have been announced outside of Target Deal Days, which will run from July 11 to July 13. We'll add more sales as they are announced. Be sure to check back with us in the coming days and weeks.