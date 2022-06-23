To get in on the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is, even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership you can still scoop up big discounts from the competition -- no paid membership required.
While the official dates for Prime Day are July 12 and 13, we're already seeing early deals roll in for Amazon Prime members. And other businesses have already begun announcing competing sales. In the past we've seen concurrent events from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and a host of other retailers, effectively turning Prime Day into a mid-summer Black Friday.
We found a few interesting deals -- below -- at competing retailers.
This package comes with a Samsung HW-A40M Bluetooth-enabled soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and remote. At under $100, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more capable sound system for your home theater at a better price. The HW-A40M supports both Dolby Audio and DTS, and is wireless surround sound compatible if you'd like to upgrade your system with additional speakers.
If you're planning to upgrade your gaming setup, you can save $250 on a PNY Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This is an even better deal than what we saw during the recent Memorial Day sales. This graphics card comes with 12GB GDDR6 in onboard memory, 3586 CUDA processing cores, and a 1320MHz core clock with 1777MHz boost clock speeds.
TCL makes some of the best budget TVs. If you're looking for a 4K Ultra HD device that won't break the bank, you can't go wrong with this 50" model. With the Roku platform, you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming services. It is equipped with 3 HDMI ports to easily accommodate your gaming console, cable box, or Blu-ray player.
These are the top stores that have announced, or we expect to announce, an upcoming sale to compete with Prime Day. As we close in on Prime Day we'll add the best anti-Prime Day competitor deals, so be sure to check back regularly.
Walmart hasn't announced dates for a competing sale for Amazon Prime Day, yet. Last year it ran the Deals for Days promotion with discounts on all sorts of items: TVs, laptops, Apple products, kitchen appliances, and more.
Target is bringing back its Deal Days promotion from July 11 to 13. There are no details for specific deals, but Target has released a preview of the top offers, including:
Last year, Best Buy's week-long Bigger Deal Savings Event featured deals on laptops, kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, monitors, TVs, and more. Best Buy hasn't announced any deals yet, but we'll add the best offers here when they are available.
For the past seven years, Newegg has run its annual FantasTech sale featuring discounts on laptops, hard drives, and other computer parts and accessories. Last year, the sale ran during Prime Day and was kicked off with a seven-day pre-sale. Newegg enticed early shoppers with price protection during the pre-sale portion of the event.
Customers were eligible for an automatic refund if pre-sale purchases featuring the FantasTech Price Protection badge ended up with a lower price on Newegg.com during the official sale.
Amazon Prime Day starts at 3 AM EDT on July 12 and runs through July 13. Early Prime Day deals start on June 21, including up to 50% off Fire TV and 55% off select Amazon devices. Most of the alternative Prime Day sales will happen around the same time.
At the moment, very few sales have been announced outside of Target Deal Days, which will run from July 11 to July 13. We'll add more sales as they are announced. Be sure to check back with us in the coming days and weeks.
Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, costing $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual membership. You typically don't have to subscribe to an Amazon Prime alternative to qualify for deals from other retailers.
Earlier this summer, Walmart treated Walmart+ members to a special weekend of deals. But in the past, Walmart's anti-Prime Day sales have been open to anyone.
