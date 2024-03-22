'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get this 25,000mAh MagSafe-compatible power bank for $200
With the way we rely on electronic devices, staying powered up isn't an option anymore—it's a necessity. Considering the innovative tech on the market to support portable charging, there's no reason why you can't stay connected while on the go. This Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh power bank, for instance, has many useful features, and it's on sale for just $200 (reg. $319) through March 24.
Powered by Panasonic, it has a massive capacity of 25000mAh and a 100W USB-C output. Because of the mega battery power, you can charge all of your devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more. It even has the capability to charge six devices at the same time.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this powerhouse uses a graphene battery to elevate the charging experience. It allows you to keep everything charged up whether you're traveling, commuting, or working remotely.
It features three USB-C charging ports, a USB-A port with fast-charge technology, a MagSafe-compatible wireless area on top, and a 5W wireless charging area for your Apple Watch. The beauty is that you can use all of these charging options simultaneously. It can take you from zero charge to seventy percent in just over an hour.
Designed with Apple users in mind (it supports Apple fast charge), it's also well-suited and compatible with many others, including Android. And for added convenience, the OLED display gives you real-time info on your devices' battery percentage and each port's power output.
This power bank is pocket-sized, so it's easy to keep with you. It's also TSA- and EASA-approved, which means you can take it with you on your flights without a problem.
Minimize the amount of charging accessories you need with this robust power bank.
Don't miss the Flash Pro Plus 100W USB-C 25000mAh power bank while it's on sale for just $200 (reg. $319) until March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.