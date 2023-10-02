'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get this security and risk management course bundle now for just $40
For aspiring professionals who want to get into risk management and security, securing an affordable education can go a long way. And for a limited time, you can get the 2023 CISSP Security & Risk Management Training Bundle, on sale for just $40.
This versatile training bundle features eight courses and 21 hours of content on security and risk management. Many of the courses focus on Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) essentials, such as CISSP (Domain 1): Security & Risk Management (Advanced), a course featuring 39 lessons and four hours of content. In the course, students learn organizational processes and information security strategies while also learning how to protect people from identity theft and cyber attacks.
The remaining courses cover security engineering, communication and network security, identity and access management, security assessment and testing, security operations, and security in the software development life cycle.
Courses are taught by instructors from Intellezy Learning, which has an average instructor rating of 4.4/5 stars.
For a limited time, score lifetime access to this CISSP security & risk management training bundle on sale for just $40 (reg. $424).