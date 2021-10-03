Get training on Microsoft, Cybersecurity, Python, GDPR, and more with this master class

It's actually so much easier than you might imagine to train for a well-paid career in the tech industry. Even just one of the six certification exams covered in The All-in-One Microsoft, Cybersecurity & Python Exam Prep Training Bundle is enough to make your resume shine among masses of competing job applicants.

The "Python MTA 98-381 Complete Preparation Course" will teach you the basics of computer programming, so you'll learn how to code the right way, using less time with improved efficiency and maximum productivity. And you can actually be ready to pass the PCEP Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Exam in just seven days with "PCEP: Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Prep Course".

In "MTA 98-361 Software Development Fundamentals Preparation Course", you'll find out how to build custom functions, automate programming tasks, and much more. By the end of this class, you'll have the skills to land a job in IT software development.

The skills you learn in "ITIL 4 Certification Exam: A Complete Preparation Masterclass to Master ITIL" will help you to understand your customers better, improve management of your resources and increase productivity. You'll also learn how to manage risk without disrupting your service or, worse, sabotaging it accidentally.

"CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Certification Preparation Course" is a student favorite; they rated it an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. It covers cyber incident response, threat and vulnerability management, security architecture, and toolsets. Instructor Dr. Chris Mall is supremely well-qualified to teach it with a Ph.D. in Computer Science, Software Development, as well as multiple professional certifications in information technology.

If your website exists in Europe, it is essential to have a comprehensive understanding of GDPR. And that's what you'll get from the "GDPR CIPP/E Certification Complete Preparation Course".

Just one of these certifications is enough to qualify you for a new well-paid tech career. It won't be long before you'll be checking out new iPhones and gaming accessories bargains.

You really don't want to pass up the opportunity to equip yourself with in-demand tech skills when you can get an additional 40% off the already low $29 sale price of The All-in-One Microsoft, Cybersecurity & Python Exam Prep Training Bundle for a limited time during our VIP Sale by using the coupon code VIP40.