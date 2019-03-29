Getac launches a ruggedized K120-Ex Windows 10 tablet for explosive environments

× zdnet-header-k120-ex-flames.jpg

Rugged industrial and military computer supplier Getac has added the K120-Ex to its range of K120 Windows tablets, designed for working in hazardous environments. In this case, it's for sites with flammable gases or combustible dust mixed in air, "where a single spark from an electrical device can cause a significant explosion," says Getac.

Many mundane industrial procedures can create hazardous environments. These include chemical processing, paint spraying, LPG storage, milk drying, flour production, and some milling and sanding operations. The EU's ATEX (Atmospheres Explosibles) directive tells companies to classify these areas and mark entry points with an EX sign.

Getac's K120-Ex is certified for use in Zone 2/22 hazardous areas, where Zone 2 is for gasses and Zone 22 for dust. These are the least risky classifications where "a flammable atmosphere is not likely to occur in normal operation and, if it occurs, will exist for a short period."

The K120-Ex also meets the MIL-STD-810G standard for military durability, and IP65 for water and dust resistance. It claims "drop resistance" of up to six feet, and works in temperatures from -29°C to +63°C.

The 12.5-inch LumiBond screen is "sunlight readable" – the brightness goes up to 1200 nits – and is said to have rain and glove touch capability.

Chris Bye, the president of Getac UK, said in a statement: "As digital transformation continues to drive major change throughout sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals, the need for devices that can operate efficiently in every corner of the plant, rig, refinery or factory is becoming increasingly important."

Getac products are sold by a range of distributors and resellers, and a company spokesman said "the price depends on the spec of the device. It is priced between £2,000 and £3,000 depending on RAM, storage, connectivity bundles, barcode readers, RFID, cameras etc".

Current K120 tablets typically start at around £/€2,500 plus VAT for systems with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Pro. Core i7 versions and optional keyboard, keyboard dock, charging station and other accessories are available.