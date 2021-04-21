Getting a new iPad Pro or iMac? 5 OWC accessories you need

With Apple's unveiling of the new M1 Apple Silicon-powered iPad Pro and iMac, it might be time for an upgrade. And what better time to get some new accessories than when you're already spending big money on hardware!

And when it comes to accessories for Macs and the iPad Pro, it's hard to beat OWC for quality and reliability, and prices are not at all bad either!

I've been testing and using OWC hardware for many years now -- not to mention using their great kits for upgrading Macs -- and the products have never disappointed me.

Let's take a look at five products to accessorize your new iPad Pro or iMac.

Envoy Pro FX High-speed storage solution Capacity: 240GB – 2TB | Performance: Up to 2,800 MB/s | Robust: Certified dustproof, drop proof, and waterproof to MIL-STD810G | Warranty: 3-year | Price: From $199 A blazing fast, super-reliable, tough external SSD that's compatible with USB-C and USB-A. It's offered in a range of capacities, from 240GB to 2TB, so you can choose the size you need. Also, the drive is bus-powered, so there's no power adapter to carry. View Now at OWC

Thunderbolt Dock Huge array of connectivity options Ports: 11 | Displays: Two 4K display or one 5K/6K/8K display | Charging power: 90W | Warranty: 2-year | Price: $249 Turn one Thunderbolt port into 11 ports! This dock gives you four Thunderbolt ports, another four USB ports, an SD reader, Gigabit Ethernet port, and a combo audio in/out. Perfect for turning your new iPad Pro or iMac into a huge workstation! View Now at OWC

Thunderbolt Hub Thunderbolt port expander Ports: 5 | Displays: Two 4K display or one 5K/6K/8K display | Charging power: 60W | Warranty: 2-year | Price: $149 Using this single small hub, you can connect and charge any device with a USB-C or USB-A connector, even an 8K display. The perfect companion to the M1 iPad Pro! View Now at OWC

USB-C Travel Dock E On-the-go connectivity Ports: 6 | Displays: 4K display via HDMI | Charging power: 100W | Warranty: 2-year | Price: $64.99 With this travel dock, you can transform a USB-C port into six ports: USB 3 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C 100W power pass-through. A powerful dock in a small size that you can take with you on adventures. View Now at OWC