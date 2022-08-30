'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're willing to wait a few weeks to get it, GIGABYTE has a deal for portable PC gaming available. While it's back ordered, you can get the GIGABYTE AORUS 5 gaming laptop for $250 off the original price right now, so it's $1249. Plus, when you order it right now, you can get 15 months of Microsoft Office 365 for free.
Under the hood of this laptop, there are a lot of specs that make this worthy of adding it to your cart right now. The processor features an Intel i7-12700H chip that can go up to 4.7GHz for boosted gameplay. 16GB of RAM also allows for powerful use, be it for creating spec-heavy content, streaming, or just gaming.
The 15.6-inch screen was built with a thin bezel so you can get more out of your Full HD anti-glare display. It has the ability to go up to a 144Hz refresh rate, eliminating pesky issues like ghosting on-screen. But, more importantly, the laptop operates with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, allowing for the most detailed imagery while you're battling in Apex Legends or just taking a stroll through Stardew Valley.
While this isn't a daily deal, because it's back ordered, we expect the deal to go away sooner rather than later. If you want to save $250 on this GIGABYTE model, we recommend buying it today.