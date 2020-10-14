GitHub for mobile update eases coding on the small screen

GitHub is updating its mobile features so developers can code more on their phone.

The latest release of GitHub for mobile adds a bevy of tools to improve, review and merge code. GitHub for mobile is available on Google Play and Apple's App Store for individual plans, Team and Enterprise Cloud. GitHub Enterprise Server will get mobile support later this year.

In a nutshell, GitHub for mobile is trying to make it easier to code on the go. Since GitHub for mobile launched, the company has seen nearly 700,000 reviews and 350,000 merges even though coding on a smartphone is tricky.

New features include:

An overhaul of the code review experience including the ability to turn off line wrapping.

The ability to change the email associated with a merge and edit the commit description.

Support for comments on multiple lines of code.

The ability to jump between multiple files in larger code reviews.

