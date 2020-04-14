GitHub offers new free tier for private development

GitHub on Tuesday is opening up a new, free tier for developers that want to use the code repository for private development. With GitHub Free, developers can access all of GitHub's core features, and an unlimited number of collaborators can access private repositories.

The new free tier specifically gives teams a place for CI/CD, project management, code review, packages and more. More advanced features like SAML are available in paid plans.

Previously, GitHub offered a free tier for private development, but it limited the number of collaborators with access to a private repository to three. Teams interested in using GitHub for private development had to subscribe to one of its paid plans.

The Microsoft-owned company also announced it's reducing the price of its paid Team plan, from $9 per user/month to $4 per user/month.