Give your M2 MacBook Air a slim, lightweight, next-gen hub

Got a new M2 MacBook Air but feel you need a bit more variety when it comes to the ports?
Hardware manufacturer Satechi has a hub that's been specifically designed for you.
The Pro Hub Slim takes the two USB-C ports on the left side of the MacBook and transforms them into all the ports you'll ever need.
The first couple of things that struck me about the Pro Hub Slim is how slim and lightweight it is. It weighs no more than a pen, and it's the sort of thing you can slip into a pocket, bag, or laptop case, and not notice it.
The dual-USB-C connectors align flawlessly to the dual-USB-C on the left side of the latest MacBooks, and the fit is perfect. Fitting and removing the hub is effortless, and all the ports are high quality and deliver exactly what Satechi says it will.
Note that while the next-generation Pro Hub Slim has been designed for the new M2 MacBook Air, this hub will fit all Intel, M1, and M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops made since 2017.
As a photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I'm happy to have a hub that adds a second SD card slot to my MacBook Pro and also brings a separate microSD card reader to the table -- this means I can be ingesting data from up to three storage cards simultaneously.
This is a great time-saver, and allows me to make backups for my precious data even faster.
The hub is everything I've come to expect from Satechi -- it's stylish, fits in perfectly with the look and feel of the MacBook, and performs flawlessly.
And with a price tag of only $79.99, this professional-grade hub is very competitively priced and ideal for those who want to expand the range of ports available on their MacBook.